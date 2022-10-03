Q. Do I need to investigate a discrimination or harassment claim by a former employee?

A. Yes. All discrimination and harassment claims must be investigated to determine if there is a need for a corrective action to address a current workplace violation or prevent a future one. A failure to investigate could adversely affect a company's ability to defend itself in a future lawsuit, and in some states the failure to conduct an investigation could create grounds for an additional cause of action to be brought against the company.

