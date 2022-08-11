United States:
WHLC Dobbs Series, Part 3: Issues Employers Must Face – The Far-Reaching Effects Of Dobbs (Video)
11 August 2022
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
08.09.2022
During this session, we will cover the wide breadth of
employment issues that have been brought to the forefront by the
Dobbs decision. This will cover not only state law implications but
also federal law including discrimination claims and benefits
issues that will now be brought to employers.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
Confidentiality Rules During Workplace Investigations
Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer
In 2019, the National Labor Relations Board ("NLRB") issued a decision holding that employer rules which require employee confidentiality during workplace investigations are categorically lawful.