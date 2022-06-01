Grace Lee published "Risk & Compliance: Student-on-Student Harassment and Abuse" in the May/June 2022 issue of Net Assets. The following is an excerpt:

In the past couple years, many independent schools have seen a rise in allegations of student-on-student abuse, sexual misconduct, bullying, cyberbullying and harassment. Following months of uncertainty, remote learning and fewer opportunities for social normalcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with global unrest, schools are noticing an increasing number of student mental health challenges and behavioral issues. While schools have increased their focus on mental health and wellness of students, schools should also revisit or develop policies to address, prevent and respond to allegations of peer-to-peer misconduct.

