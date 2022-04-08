United States:
In The Breakroom With Bill, Episode 6: Florida's Stop WOKE Bill On Race And Identity And What It Means For Corporate Training Programs (Podcast)
08 April 2022
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode of In The Breakroom With Bill,
host Bill Grob is joined by Dee Anna Hays to discuss Florida's
House Bill 7, which, among other things, would prohibit employers
from requiring that employees complete training or instruction
"that espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates, or compels
such individual to believe" specific claims constitute
discrimination. Our speakers explain the details of the bill, in
addition to the open questions presented by the statute, and how
Florida employers might need to alter their training programs to
bring them into compliance with the proposed law.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
10 Keys To An Effective BYOD And Remote Access Policy
Phelps Dunbar
Today, 87% of companies depend on their employees' ability to access business software and data from their personal devices. And that's likely to grow, as 36.2 million Americans are expected to work...
Employee's Poor Performance Trumps FMLA Claim
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
On March 9, 2022, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit issued an employer-friendly decision in Anderson v. Nations Lending Corporation.