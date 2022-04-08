ARTICLE

United States: In The Breakroom With Bill, Episode 6: Florida's Stop WOKE Bill On Race And Identity And What It Means For Corporate Training Programs (Podcast)

In this episode of In The Breakroom With Bill, host Bill Grob is joined by Dee Anna Hays to discuss Florida's House Bill 7, which, among other things, would prohibit employers from requiring that employees complete training or instruction "that espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates, or compels such individual to believe" specific claims constitute discrimination. Our speakers explain the details of the bill, in addition to the open questions presented by the statute, and how Florida employers might need to alter their training programs to bring them into compliance with the proposed law.

