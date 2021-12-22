EEOC Updates COVID-19 Guidance With Anti-Retaliation Section

On November 17, 2021, the EEOC updated its technical guidance on COVID-19 and anti-discrimination with a new anti-retaliation section.

The new section largely restates existing statutory anti-retaliation protections in the context of COVID-19. The guidance provides several examples of COVID-related protected activity, which include filing a charge with the EEOC alleging that an employer has unlawfully disclosed confidential medical information (such as a COVID-19 diagnosis), informing a supervisor or HR representative of accusations that Asian coworkers are spreading COVID-19, or reporting harassing comments toward coworkers who remain unvaccinated for religious reasons. Employers may not retaliate against employees for requesting continued telework as a disability accommodation, or for requesting protective gear that can be worn with religious garb. Making such requests is protected, even if the requests are later denied; for instance, if the employer determines that the employee does not have a disability under the ADA, or where the requested accommodation would pose an undue hardship.

The guidance reiterates that an employer's action constitutes retaliation if it could deter a reasonable person from engaging in protected activity. Retaliatory acts may include denial of promotion or job benefits, non-hire, suspension, discharge, work-related threats, warnings, negative or lowered evaluations, or transfers to less desirable work or work location. However, employers are permitted to take adverse action based on non-retaliatory and non-discriminatory reasons, such as poor performance or misconduct.

In sum, the EEOC's updated guidance cautions employers to be mindful of their non-discrimination and anti-retaliation policies in navigating ever-changing federal, state, and local COVID-19 regulations, lest they run afoul of the ADA or other antidiscrimination statutes.

