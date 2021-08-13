ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to In the Breakroom, a podcast series on hot topics related to employment law. In this episode, Bill Grob and Tiffany Cox Stacy address key revelations from the August 3, 2021, investigative report regarding allegations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The speakers also discuss best practices for training and investigations of alleged harassment in the workplace.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.