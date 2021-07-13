As we previously reported here, the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from the Gloucester County, Virginia School Board in a transgender bathroom case. As a result, the underlying opinion from the Fourth Circuit, which aligns with guidance from the Department of Education under the Biden Administration, stays intact.

Shannon Farmer and Niki Hatza weigh in on the impact of the Court's decision in The National Law Review.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.