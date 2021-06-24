Over 3 million Americans are living with a disability. Many of those conditions are very apparent to us. You'll see some individuals using a wheelchair. Others may require the assistance of a service animal. But, our everyday ableism does not always respect those who are living with invisible disabilities-those that we cannot see or easily ascertain. These individuals, and the diversity they bring to the workplace, demands respect and are protected by laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Crystal West Edwards, a principal at Porzio Bromberg & Newman where she specializes in elder and disability law. The two spend time talking about how we can all better understand invisible disabilities.

