For people in underrepresented or marginalized groups, microaggressions, microassaults, microinsults, and microinvalidations are too often experienced. And the resulting effect can be harmful. Individuals may stop speaking up, stop taking risks, experience decreases in productivity, quit jobs and in the most egregious example, file discrimination complaints.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Jeff Marshall, SVP and Head of Diversity, Equity & Belonging at UM Worldwide.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, the podcast features frank conversations with leaders all across the world of workplace diversity.

