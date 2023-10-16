United States:
Protecting Confidential Legal Information: A Handbook Analyzing Issues Under The Attorney-Client Privilege And The Work Product Doctrine (2023 Edition)
16 October 2023
Jenner & Block
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Jenner & Block has published the 2023 edition of
Protecting Confidential Legal Information: A Handbook Analyzing
Issues under the Attorney-Client Privilege and the Work Product
Doctrine, a comprehensive look at issues related to
attorney-client privilege and the work product doctrine. First
published in 1984, the guide remains one of the firm's most
popular publications and an invaluable resource.
Download the Handbook
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from United States
Five Ways To Improve Commercial Arbitration Clauses
Selendy Gay Elsberg
Consumer arbitration has been in the news lately, with Elon Musk under congressional scrutiny for Tesla Inc.'s use of arbitration clauses and Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. facing a class action ...
Can You Legally Record A Conversation In New Jersey?
Romano Law
New Jersey law regarding recording conversations is complex. While you may be able to legally record a conversation in New Jersey for civil purposes, the rules for law enforcement are much stricter.
Basic Courtroom Etiquette (Podcast)
Holland & Knight
In this episode of his "The Trial Lawyer's Handbook" podcast series, litigation attorney Dan Small covers 20 basic rules of courtroom etiquette.