ARTICLE
15 May 2024

The Corporate Transparency Act: Which Business Entities Are Impacted And What Is Required

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
Contributor
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore
Beginning on January 1, 2024, the Corporate Transparency Act requires each domestic and foreign entity that qualifies as a "reporting company" to file a Beneficial Ownership Information Report ...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Andrius Kontrimas
Photo of Monica M. Youssef
Photo of Emma Arroyo
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Beginning on January 1, 2024, the Corporate Transparency Act (the "CTA") requires each domestic and foreign entity that qualifies as a "reporting company" to file a Beneficial Ownership Information Report ("BOIR") with the Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN"), which discloses information about the reporting company, the reporting company's beneficial owners, and the individuals who prepared and filed the formation/registration documents of the reporting company with the Secretary of State (if formed/registered on or after January 1, 2024).

Click here to read more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Andrius Kontrimas
Andrius Kontrimas
Photo of Monica M. Youssef
Monica M. Youssef
Photo of Emma Arroyo
Emma Arroyo
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
15 May 2024

The Corporate Transparency Act: Which Business Entities Are Impacted And What Is Required

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Contributor
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More