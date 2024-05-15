The Corporate Transparency Act: Which Business Entities Are Impacted And What Is Required

Beginning on January 1, 2024, the Corporate Transparency Act (the "CTA") requires each domestic and foreign entity that qualifies as a "reporting company" to file a Beneficial Ownership Information Report ("BOIR") with the Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN"), which discloses information about the reporting company, the reporting company's beneficial owners, and the individuals who prepared and filed the formation/registration documents of the reporting company with the Secretary of State (if formed/registered on or after January 1, 2024).

Click here to read more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.