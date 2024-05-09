Delaware courts have issued a barrage of important guidance in early 2024, and the Corporation Law Section of the Delaware State Bar Association has reacted by proposing related amendments to the Delaware General Corporation Law. In particular, the Delaware Supreme Court and Court of Chancery have issued decisions, regarding controlling stockholders, compliance with foundational statutory provisions, and private ordering, that relate to core corporate, governance, and M&A issues. We discuss those decisions and the proposed DGCL amendments in this GT Update and expect that the market will continue grappling with their implications for some time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.