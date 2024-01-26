Artificial Intelligence: The Corporate Dealmaking Game-Changer

A&M Global Transaction Advisory Group's Managing Directors, Steven Lee and Manish Gupta, were recently featured in the January–February issue of Board Leadership. Their article, titled "Artificial Intelligence: The Corporate Dealmaking Game-Changer," delves into the impact of artificial intelligence on corporate dealmaking. This transformative tool will disrupt traditional deal sourcing, execution and integration by enhancing productivity and synthesizing vast data, ultimately reshaping the landscape for companies of all sizes.

What traditionally is a long and manual process, relying on teams to search for potential investments, can now be transformed with AI's ability to analyze financial data, market trends and company performance metrics. This makes the deal-sourcing process more efficient. Similarly, AI's integration into the due diligence process, when utilized correctly, enables M&A professionals to focus on strategic interpretations rather than spending the majority of their time sorting through large volumes of data.

However, as highlighted by Steven and Manish, acknowledging and addressing AI's pitfalls is crucial, particularly for early adopters utilizing it to support the dealmaking process. Read the full article to gain insights into the strategic applications of AI in the corporate dealmaking process and to understand the potential risks and issues to avoid with its utilization.

