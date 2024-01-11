Nearly one year ago we reported in this blog on the Court of Chancery's decision in In re McDonald's Corp. S'holder Litigation, 289 A.3d 343 (Del. Ch. 2023), in which the court affirmatively held that officers of Delaware corporations owe duties of oversight (often called, Caremark duties), and specifically for matters that would fall within their managerial purview. In a recent decision granting a motion to dismiss in Segway Inc. v. Hong Cai a/k/a Judy Cai, C.A. No. 2022-1110-LWW (Del. Ch. Dec. 14, 2023), Vice Chancellor Will has provided practitioners counselling corporate officers with additional guidance on how the Court of Chancery will apply the duty of oversight to officers (as opposed to directors)—particularly when reviewing the sufficiency of claims pled against such officers.

This decision makes clear that "[d]espite a proliferation of modern jurisprudence, bad faith remains a necessary predicate to any Caremark claim." This is so no matter whether the fiduciary whose conduct is challenged is an officer or a director. While the McDonald's decision "emphasized that—barring extreme facts—an officer's duty of oversight would only extend to matters within the officer's remit," that decision did not "craft a lower standard for oversight claims brought against officers." Because the complaint in this case did not sufficiently plead "potential wrongdoing (much less within [the officer's] purview)," the Vice Chancellor dismissed the claims.

In closing the Memorandum Opinion, Vice Chancellor Will summarized the current state of the law as it pertains to the Caremark duties owed by officers of Delaware corporations as follows:

The Caremark doctrine is not a tool to hold fiduciaries liable for everyday business problems. Rather, it is intended to address the extraordinary case where fiduciaries' "utter failure" to implement an effective compliance system or "conscious disregard" of the law gives rise to a corporate trauma. These tenets of our law persist regardless of whether a Caremark claim is brought against a director or an officer. Officers' management of day-to-day matters does not make them guarantors of negative outcomes from imperfect business decisions. * * * At a minimum, a plaintiff pursuing an oversight claim against an officer would need to demonstrate that the officer failed to make a good faith effort to monitor central compliance risks within her remit that pose potential harm to the company or others.

To the extent officers of Delaware corporations or their advisors might have read the earlier McDonald's decision as creating an easier path to liability for duty of oversight claims for officers as opposed to directors, this recent decision should quiet those concerns.

