Casey Kaplan is the head of compliance at Nike, currently serving as the senior legal director of global ethics and compliance. In this episode of Client Conversations With Craig Budner, Casey and Craig discuss his career and the Nike philosophy, giving back to the community, the psychology of leadership, and more.

