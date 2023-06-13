The first half of 2023 has seen three bank failures, Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic bank. In July 2008–the last time multiple FDIC-insured banks failed–the collapse of the economy and massive bank reform followed. In this episode of Pensions, Benefits & Investments Briefings, Yulia Oryol and Patrick Richard discuss risk management lessons for directors and officers to be drawn from these recent events. Were the challenges facing these banks unique, or are the risks more prevalent?

