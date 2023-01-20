We welcome you to listen to our new podcast series, In the Boardroom: Practical Advice and Guidance, featuring insights from Mintz Members on a wide variety of topics specific to boards. They'll answer all of your questions related to the "who, what, when, where, and how" of boards.
For decades, Mintz attorneys have guided companies from inception to exit. Along the way they've encountered, navigated, and mitigated a wide variety of board-related issues. From their experiences, you can learn a great deal. Take a listen!
Board Basics
Running an Effective Board Meeting
Board Committees
ESG in the Boardroom
Employment Law
Lessons from Theranos
Crises in the Boardroom
Down Rounds
Have a board-related question for our team? Send a note to Steve Osborn, and you may have your question discussed on air!
