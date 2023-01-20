We welcome you to listen to our new podcast series, In the Boardroom: Practical Advice and Guidance, featuring insights from Mintz Members on a wide variety of topics specific to boards. They'll answer all of your questions related to the "who, what, when, where, and how" of boards.

For decades, Mintz attorneys have guided companies from inception to exit. Along the way they've encountered, navigated, and mitigated a wide variety of board-related issues. From their experiences, you can learn a great deal. Take a listen!

Board Basics

Running an Effective Board Meeting

Board Committees

ESG in the Boardroom

Employment Law

Lessons from Theranos

Crises in the Boardroom

Down Rounds

