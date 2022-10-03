ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this episode of the Above Board podcast, Morrison Foerster partner and host Dave Lynn speaks with partners James Koukios, former Senior Deputy Chief of the DOJ Criminal Division's Fraud Section in Washington, D.C., and Stacey Sprenkel, a skilled investigations attorney who leads the firm's Global Ethics & Compliance practice, on the importance of an effective ethics and compliance program for corporations and how the board of directors plays a critical role in that area. The board's role in overseeing the ethics and compliance function at companies is discussed, with a particular focus on the reporting structure from a Chief Compliance Officer to the board, how the board can assure itself that it is getting the right information at the right time, and how the board can positively impact compliance function. The speakers also share their top compliance tips and takeaways for board members.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved