self

Our In the Boardroom: Practical Advice and Guidance podcast series features insights from Mintz Members Steve Osborn, Melanie Levy, and Tom Burton on a wide variety of topics specific to boards. For decades, Steve, Melanie, and Tom have guided companies from inception to exit, and have encountered, navigated, and mitigated innumerable board-related issues. From their experiences, you can learn a great deal. Let's take a listen!

In our third session, "Board Committees," the team discusses the various types of committees, the role or purpose of committees, committee composition, ESG as it relates to committees, and board committee trends.

We hope you enjoy listening. And stay tuned for our next session, which will focus on ESG!

Have a board-related question for our team? Send a note to Steve Osborn, and you may have your question discussed on air!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.