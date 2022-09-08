Welcome to our new podcast series In the Boardroom: Practical Advice and Guidance, featuring insights from Mintz Members Steve Osborn, Melanie Levy, and Tom Burton on a wide variety of topics specific to boards. They'll answer all of your questions related to the "who, what, when, where, and how" of boards.



For decades, Steve, Melanie, and Tom have guided companies from inception to exit and encountered, navigated, and mitigated innumerable board-related issues. From their experiences, you can learn a great deal. Let's take a listen!



Session 1: Board Basics



Our first session covers the following topics:

What is a board of directors, when is it formed, and what's the 'best' composition? (Hint: odd numbers are key!)

Who sits on a board of directors (i.e., founders, investors, and independents), how are they selected, and how does the composition of a board change over time?

What is NOT a board (e.g., scientific advisors and observers)?

What are the duties of the board?

How should boards handle confidential information?

Client question - How often should boards meet, and what should occur in these meetings? (Second hint: surprises should never occur!)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.