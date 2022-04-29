Palo Alto – April 28, 2022 – Cooley advised Slow Ventures, an early-stage-focused venture capital firm, on the launch of its fifth seed-stage fund, Slow Ventures V, and its second opportunity fund, Slow Opportunity II, which together represent $325 million in new capital commitments. Partners John Clendenin and Jimmy Matteucci led the Cooley team advising Slow Ventures.

With its latest funds, Slow Ventures will maintain its strategy of entering at the pre-seed and seed stages, and continuing to support and invest in the later stages as these companies grow.

"Our job is to push the envelope ahead of the herd of large funds. ... Currently we have several new ideas we are exploring, from launching and managing DAOs to investing in individual humans in exchange for a piece of their future value creation, all in an effort to find the next great and unrealized truly 'venture' opportunities," Sam Lessin, general partner, and Kevin Colleran and Will Quist, managing directors of Slow Ventures, said in a joint statement.

Based out of San Francisco, Boston and New York, Slow Ventures invests in ideas ranging from social networking to consumer brands to software as a service and crypto. In total, Slow Ventures manages $770 million of investor capital and has invested in more than 550 companies over the past decade.

