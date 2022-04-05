United States:
Plaintiffs Prevail In Constitutional Challenge To California Board Quota Law
05 April 2022
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
This afternoon, Judge Terry Green granted the plaintiff's
summary judgment motion in a case challenging the constitutionality
of AB 979. Crest v. Padilla, LA Super. Ct. Case
No. 20STCV37513. AB 979 is a California law that
purports to require publicly held domestic and foreign corporations
having their principal executive offices in California to have a
specified minimum number of directors who are members of
underrepresented communities. Cal. Corp. Code §§
301.4 & 2115.6. The case had been scheduled to go
to trial in May.
