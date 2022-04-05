This afternoon, Judge Terry Green granted the plaintiff's summary judgment motion in a case challenging the constitutionality of AB 979. Crest v. Padilla, LA Super. Ct. Case No. 20STCV37513. AB 979 is a California law that purports to require publicly held domestic and foreign corporations having their principal executive offices in California to have a specified minimum number of directors who are members of underrepresented communities. Cal. Corp. Code §§ 301.4 & 2115.6. The case had been scheduled to go to trial in May.

