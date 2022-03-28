ESG: Navigating the Board's Role Spring 2022 Course

Berkeley Law and Ceres will be hosting a course on ESG: Navigating the Board's Role, starting on April 5th. Morrison & Foerster recommends this course for corporate directors and aspiring board members who would like to have a better understanding of ESG. "Now more than ever, boards need to understand the intersection of ESG with business strategy and operations. Considering ESG goes beyond compliance; it's critical to financial success, to remaining competitive, and to being prepared for what's around the corner. This course is a key way for board members to get up to speed." –Suz Mac Cormac, Partner, Morrison & Foerster

This introductory, self-paced course, which is designed to be completed in six hours, incorporates practical insights, the cutting-edge research of Berkeley Law faculty, and industry-leading reports published by Ceres.

This course will cover topics such as:

Defining Corporate Purpose, ESG, and Stakeholder Governance

Communicating with Investors on ESG

Identifying, Assessing, and Mitigating ESG Risks

Structuring Board Oversight of ESG

Setting ESG Targets, Transition Planning, and Incentives

Aligning Climate Lobbying with ESG Commitments

Disclosing ESG Risks and Opportunities

For more information and how to enroll click this link. You can save 15% at checkout if you use the promo code SAVE15.

