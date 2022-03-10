Independent Directors: What Private Credit Lenders Need To Know

The appointment of an independent director is a powerful tool for private credit lenders. The tool, however, must be skillfully deployed because it can boomerang into lender liability when deployed improperly. In this article we discuss: (1) the value of the tool, (2) when to use it, (3) the risks of using it, and (4) practical guidance.

Why Should a Lender Consider Appointing an Independent Director? Independent directors serve as a means to neutralize a board's allegiance to the controlling shareholder. In the private credit market, the board is typically controlled by sponsor-designated directors and the organizational documents often eliminate (or materially limit) their fiduciary duties. This can be a dangerous combination for lenders in a restructuring scenario. Consider the following hypothetical: secured creditors with a defaulted loan to an underperforming business are pushing for the borrower to commence a sale process that could lead to a par recovery. The board, however, knows an immediate sale would wipe out equity, perhaps prematurely. So the board opts to pursue an alternative with a low chance of success to grow into optimistic projections, but with a chance of an equity recovery. This hypothetical is real, especially for troubled borrowers with sufficient liquidity to play out options, with the lender owning all the downside risk and often still funding the process. The appointment of an independent director is designed to introduce a voice of neutrality and fairness into the board's decision-making process with the hope and expectation that independence from the controlling shareholder enables the board to drive toward viable value-maximizing strategies.

When Should a Lender Consider Appointing an Independent Director? Independent directors are most commonly used at two phases of a private credit restructuring. First, director appointments arise in the context of forbearance or amendment negotiations. Put differently, when a borrower needs the lender's waiver or new money, the lender has leverage to require the appointment of one or more independent directors. In this context, an independent director is typically added to the board by consent and provides a voice to advocate for strategies that might not be attractive for the controlling shareholder. Independent directors are also used in the late stages of a restructuring where the parties reach impasse at the negotiating table. At that point, a lender may consider exercising remedies by unilaterally changing the board's composition in connection with an exercise of remedies after a default.1 Directors' fiduciary duties, which are to the company and its shareholders no matter who appoints or nominates them, may preclude the directors from divulging to lenders the substance of board meetings. One solution to this problem is for the lenders to require in their forbearance agreements the free flow of communications with independent directors, subject to the confidentiality provisions in the credit agreement.

What Are the Risks to the Appointing Lender? A lender's decision to appoint one or more directors is a not a riskless exercise. Risk should be evaluated along a continuum and the appointment itself (if done by consent or unilaterally in compliance with the operative credit agreement) does not create risk. Risk, however, enters the equation when the independent director acts. If the independent director harms the business and demonstrates they are a shill for the lender, then in a resulting bankruptcy, creditors may contend the lender (through the actions of its agent-director) exercised undue control over the borrower and its operations in an inequitable way that harmed them. Those are the ingredients of equitable subordination in a bankruptcy case, which is a doctrine that allows a bankruptcy court to alter the relative priorities as a remedy for creditors harmed by a lenders' inequitable conduct. It is an extraordinary remedy used to address egregious conduct. Lenders will want to ensure the record is pristine so that they can blunt any allegations of bad faith or undue influence.

What Are the Best Practices to Use this Tool Effectively? Lenders can minimize the risks of liability by taking precautionary steps, especially critical when the appointment is unilaterally orchestrated by the lender in connection with an exercise of remedies. Having been through this exercise innumerable times, the Proskauer Private Credit Group has identified the following tips and practical advice. Every situation is different and the suggestions below are intended as guidance and not exclusive and finite requirements.

For directors appointed with the sponsor's consent, let the sponsor choose from a slate of two or three candidates acceptable to the lenders. Appoint directors that are competent based on relevant experience and expertise. Honestly and candidly evaluate all "connections" between the lenders and their counsel and any director candidates. We apply the "cross examination" standard-what will the director say about the extent of the relationship with the appointing lenders under the bright light of cross examination before a court? Assume all connections will be disclosed. Some connectivity may be fine, and the mere fact that the director was appointed by someone with the authority to do so typically does not by itself prove lack of independence.2 A cozy relationship, however, with multiple mandates will be fodder for attack. In assessing the closeness of the relationship, consider: Candidate's total historical engagements, total number of active engagements, and frequency of engagements. Candidate's diversity of appointments. Someone appointed by a broader variety of parties and interests (sponsors, lenders, trade creditors, etc.) may indicate less of a tendency towards a particular viewpoint. Number and concentration of engagements associated with specific parties (e.g., the lender, its affiliates, or its counsel). A high number or percentage of engagements with particular parties may invite allegations of reliance and favoritism. Current and historical ownership of any investments in the debtor, its affiliates, the lenders, and their affiliates. Economic interest is a classic indication of a bias that could materially interfere with the exercise of independent judgement and compromise the protections of the business judgment rule. Current and prior roles, including management, board, or advisory, of other companies and non-profits. This may expose relationships to parties that may have an interest adverse to the debtor. Family connections with respect to any of the above. Finally, assess the director candidate's courtroom experience and ability to demonstrate diligence, clarity, and sound reasoning. Lenders may wish to consider candidates who have taken, on occasion, well-reasoned positions unfavorable to their appointees, who are engaged, and who ask tough questions.

Structuring the vetting process with these practices in mind may help prevent headaches down the road. But good hygiene does not end with the appointment process. Here are five post-appointment practical tips:

Communications (including e-mails) with the independent director are not private. Assume they will be disclosed, especially if things go sideways. Treat the director at arms-length-the same as you would any other independent third party. Recognize that the best tool of persuasion is a viable value-maximizing proposal superior to other alternatives. Ensure that the independent director has access to independent professionals of his or her choice (and not the lenders' advisors), especially in those scenarios where the independent director controls the board. In the event the restructuring is consummated through a chapter 11 case, it is critical for the lender to "own the narrative" and fully embrace transparency on the actions it took to replace the board.

In sum, the use of independent directors is a powerful tool for private credit lenders. When strategically deployed in compliance with the credit documents and with a skilled navigator that can identify and avoid the pitfalls, this strategy could mean the difference between a par recovery and serious impairment. But, attention to the science of governance is critical. It is a specialty that must be navigated with precision.

1 The mechanics of changing the board composition as part of an exercise of remedies is beyond the scope of this client post. We would be glad, however, to discuss that topic with you on an individual basis.

2 See Kanter v. Barella, 489 F.3d 170, 179 (3d Cir. 2007) ("The Aronson court noted that a director's nomination or election at the behest of a controlling shareholder is not enough to show a lack of independence because that 'is the usual way a person becomes a corporate director.'") (quoting Aronson v. Lewis, 473 A.2d 805, 816 (Del. 1984)).

