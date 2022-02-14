The FDIC Board of Directors approved the appointments of of Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer under FDIC Acting Chair Martin J. Gruenberg. The Board also approved the appointment of a new General Counsel.

Kymberly Copa will serve as Chief of Staff. Ms. Copa served a number of roles in her 31-year career at the agency, including as Acting Deputy to the FDIC Director, Senior Special Counsel and Deputy to the Chair, among others.

Daniel Bendler will serve as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Mr. Bendler is also a veteran of the agency, previously serving as Director of the Division of Administration, Special Advisor to the Deputy to the Chair and COO, as well as Assistant Director of the Management Services Branch of the Division of Administration.

Harrel Pettway will serve as General Counsel. Mr. Pettway joined the FDIC in 2015 and has served as Senior Deputy General Counsel and Deputy General Counsel. Prior to joining the FDIC, Mr. Pettway worked in senior legal positions in the defense industry.

