NFA's Executive Committee elected individuals to its Board of Directors and Nominating Committee. Terms begin on February 17, 2022. Board members will serve for two years, except for Board members who represent contract markets, who will serve for one year. All of the Nominating Committee members will serve for three years.

Scott Andersen, SG Americas Securities LLC, will serve on the Board under the Futures Commission Merchant category. The remaining Board members include Douglas L. Bry, Augur Trading Company; Gerald F. Corcoran, R.J. O'Brien & Associates LLC; Maureen C. Downs, Phillip Capital, Inc.; Scott W. Stewart, Stewart-Peterson Group, Inc.; Constance R. Wick, Crabel Capital Management LLC, Mark L. Maurer, StoneX Markets LLC; William F. McCoy, Morgan Stanley; and Don Thompson, JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.