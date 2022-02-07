United States:
NFA Elects Board Directors
07 February 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
NFA's Executive Committee elected individuals to its Board of
Directors and Nominating Committee. Terms begin on February 17,
2022. Board members will serve for two years, except for Board
members who represent contract markets, who will serve for one
year. All of the Nominating Committee members will serve for three
years.
Scott Andersen, SG Americas Securities
LLC, will serve on the Board under the Futures Commission
Merchant category. The remaining Board members include Douglas L.
Bry, Augur Trading Company; Gerald F.
Corcoran, R.J. O'Brien & Associates LLC;
Maureen C. Downs, Phillip Capital, Inc.; Scott W.
Stewart, Stewart-Peterson Group, Inc.; Constance R.
Wick, Crabel Capital Management LLC, Mark L.
Maurer, StoneX Markets LLC; William F.
McCoy, Morgan Stanley; and Don Thompson, JP
Morgan Chase & Co.
Primary Sources
- NFA Notice I-22-06: Notice of Members Elected to
NFA's Board of Directors and Nominating
Committee
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Goodwill And Mister Donut – A Going Concern?
Ruchelman PLLC
A sale of a business to a buyer often involves an element of goodwill, a term that can have different meanings in different contexts, depending on whether the term relates...
The Limits To Indemnification
Edlin Gallagher Huie + Blum
Indemnity is a hotly negotiated aspect of commercial contracts. The goal of indemnity is to place various risks with the party best equipped to respond to it.
M&A In 2021 And Trends For 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
2021 M&A smashed U.S. and global records. The year saw the arrival of a new U.S. administration, the release of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as continued questions regarding the impact of the pandemic...