Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce that Christopher Fulton has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer. He will oversee the firm's operations, including finance, technology, business development, human resources, practice development, facilities, and other supportive services. As a key member of Pryor Cashman's management team, Chris will work alongside the Executive Committee to create and facilitate a comprehensive management strategy.

Chris has more than twenty years of experience in operations, finance, and business management, working with some of the world's largest and most innovative public companies and private corporations as a consultant and internal business and transaction advisor.

“Chris is only the second COO of our firm, and we are thrilled to have him at our helm in navigating the challenges of today," said Managing Partner Ronald H. Shechtman. "His experience and standing in the legal industry equip us well for those challenges, and we are confident that he will guide us on our path of continued growth and success.”

"I look forward to working with Ron and the rest of the executive committee," said Chris Fulton. "Pryor Cashman is well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities and to sustain our dedication to client service."

Chris has already begun his work providing advisement regarding policy and planning in this pivotal business moment as the firm navigates the pandemic and record-breaking revenues and profits as Pryor Cashman approaches its 60th year.

