Susan Eisenberg spoke with the Daily Business Review about clients' perspectives on where the work is being done. "We've had no clients that said, 'We're going to dictate to you where our outside counsel has to work,'" said Susan. "On the other hand, if I get a call and my client said I need you to present this to the board and I want it done in person, I'm doing that in person. If there's a need, you do it. I don't understand that whole thing."

