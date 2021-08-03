United States:
South Florida Firms Respond To Morgan Stanley CLO: 'Most Of Our GCs Aren't Focusing On How The Sausage Gets Made'
03 August 2021
Cozen O'Connor
Susan Eisenberg spoke with the Daily
Business Review about clients' perspectives on where the
work is being done. "We've had no clients that said,
'We're going to dictate to you where our outside counsel
has to work,'" said Susan. "On the other hand,
if I get a call and my client said I need you to present this to
the board and I want it done in person, I'm doing that in
person. If there's a need, you do it. I don't understand
that whole thing."
To read more of this article, click here.
