ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · James Fisher and Kevin Broyles

FisherBroyles is an overnight success that's been 20 years in the making. Founders and managing partners James Fisher and Kevin Broyles have a lot to celebrate: the firm just entered the Am Law 200 with a 14% increase in revenue over 2019, and the addition of 51 partners in 2020. This is notable because FisherBroyles has no offices, no associates, and no secretaries—what James calls, “the headwinds of profitability.” As such, it's the first distributed firm to crack big law ranks, and a truly transformative take on the business of law. At a time when firms are deciding what their new normal looks like, James and Kevin are sticking with the status quo they established when they founded their firm in 2002, and they have aggressive plans for growth. Founded during the tech bubble implosion of the early aughts, FisherBroyles has survived and thrived through two eras of mass disruption for law firms: the recession in 2008-09, and now the pandemic. In today's conversation, learn how James and Kevin met and spent their days during the tech bubble implosion, why they don't consider FisherBroyles a “virtual” firm, and how the “perfect storm” of COVID-19 and their entry into Am Law 200 is setting the stage for their plans for future growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.