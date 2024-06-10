self

On this episode of French Insider, Erik Sloan, Chief Revenue Officer of Cboe Canada and the Global Head of Company Listings for Cboe Global Markets, joins host Andrew Bond to explore how the Cboe operates a global network of securities and derivatives exchanges that help companies efficiently navigate global capital markets, including the factors that set the Cboe exchanges apart from other exchanges and the types of companies well-suited to list their securities on one or more of the exchanges in the Cboe network.

What We Discussed In This Episode:

What led you to Cboe Global Markets?

What markets is Cboe in? Where might the exchange expand?

What differentiates Cboe from country-based exchanges like Nasdaq or the NYSE?

What value would Cboe bring to a French company considering public listings in both Europe and the United States?

What types of companies do you feel are a good fit for the Cboe marketplace?

How does the Cboe help companies navigate regulatory hurdles in various jurisdictions?

After a French company is listed on Cboe in the United States, what is the procedure for expanding its listing to another foreign market?

What would you consider Cboe's greatest successes so far?

What have been Cboe's biggest challenges?

What is your best advice for either a private company seeking to go public on Cboe exchange or a publicly traded company considering a move from another exchange?

About Erik Sloane

Erik Sloane has been with Cboe Canada since its inception and helped define and implement its foundational stock exchange and fund distribution platforms. He's since held several senior roles, including Head of Funds & Trading and Head of Product Management. As Chief Revenue Officer, he is currently responsible for driving growth by working closely with capital-raising companies, asset managers, sell-side firms, buy-side firms and other industry stakeholders.

Erik launched his career at a global business and technology consultancy firm. Prior to joining Cboe Canada, he led project management at the Alpha Exchange, where he previously oversaw delivery of its core technology platform. He's also chaired several industry advisory groups instrumental in shaping Cboe Canada's strategy and currently serves on the Operations Committee of the Canadian ETF Association (CETFA).

About Andrew Bond

A partner in the Corporate Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Century City office, Andrew Bond has a broad-based securities practice. In addition to assisting clients with cross-border mergers and acquisitions and capital market transactions, he counsels Canadian clients on listing requirements for the NYSE, NASDAQ, and platforms operated by the OTC Markets Group. Andrew previously practiced in Canada, where he advised both U.S. and Canadian issuers on registered securities offerings, private placements, and Securities Exchange Act compliance.

Contact Information

Erik Sloane

Andrew Bond

Additional Resources

Cboe Canada

