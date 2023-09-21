self

The US federal banking regulators have jointly proposed long-term debt ("LTD") requirements for certain midsize and larger US banking organizations. The LTD proposal would require many regional and larger banking organizations to issue approximately $70 billion of new LTD over the three-year implementation period. Additionally, affected organizations would need to restructure their top-tier holding company activities to comply with the clean holding company requirements, and conform funding arrangements with most subsidiary depository institutions to implement internal LTD measures.

Please join Mayer Brown partners Anna Pinedo, Christopher Chubb, and Matthew Bisanz for a high-level discussion of the proposed requirements and how banking organizations may respond.

