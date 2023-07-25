Previously Recorded – Virtual Event

Against the backdrop of an ever-changing capital markets landscape, Cooley's Market Talks virtual series cuts through the noise and drills down on what you need to know about the current market.

In the third installment of Market Talks, our panel of thought leaders discussed strategic alternatives for raising capital in the current market – and how to best be ready to go public when the window opens.

Topics of discussion included:

Market update

Raising capital

Going public in dynamic times

In a quickly shifting market landscape, this virtual series provided leaders with clear and topical insights to help guide decision-making.

Presenters

Jon Avina – Partner at Cooley

Carly Roddy – Head of West Coast Private Capital Markets at J.P. Morgan

Alice Takhtajan – Head of Media & Communications, Fintech and Services ECM and Technology ECM Execution at J.P. Morgan

Dave Peinsipp (moderator) – Partner at Cooley

