In early June, the US House of Representatives passed two sets of bills focused on promoting capital formation. The bipartisan effort included bills that amend the accredited investor definition in order to increase the diversity of investors participating in the private markets. In addition, as the IPO market continues to suffer, the packages include bills that would enact legislation formalizing measures that already are permitted by SEC staff, such as, for example, expanding "testing-the-waters" accommodations to all issuers. Also, the package includes a bill directing the SEC to investigate the costs associated with going public for middle market companies.

House bills passed on June 1, 2023, include:

H.R. 2792 , the Small Entity Update Act , directs the SEC to revisit the definition of "small entity" and assess regulatory costs of compliance for these small and growing businesses. The bill was agreed to by roll call vote, 367-8.

House bills passed on June 5, 2023, include:

H.R. 835 , the Fair Investment Opportunities for Professional Experts Act , codifies the current definition of accredited investor, which includes individuals with a net worth of over $1 million or an annual income of over $200,000. In addition, the bill expands the definition to include individuals with education or experience related to a particular investment. The bill was agreed to by voice vote.

All bills have been received in the Senate and referred to its Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

