Executive Summary

More common in Europe, the prevalence of obtaining credit ratings for subscription credit facilities has increased in the United States. In this Legal Update, we explain the increasing use of credit ratings for a subscription credit facility, factors that impact the credit rating, the benefits of a subscription credit facility credit rating, and what to consider if pursuing a subscription credit facility credit rating.

Background

Rating agencies typically provide credit ratings for most of the investors whose capital commitments serve as collateral for subscription credit facilities, but, until recently, it had been relatively uncommon for a US subscription credit facility itself to obtain a credit rating. While more familiar in the European market due to insurance companies participating in subscription credit facilities originated by European lenders, there has been a recent increase in rated subscription credit facilities in the United States as well. As noted by KBRA in its recent report on subscription credit facility credit ratings, the increased use of creditratings for subscription credit facilities is driven in part by an increase in alternative capital providers in the market, some of whom prefer to invest in rated investment products because of regulatory requirements and favorable capital reserve requirements, such as regulated insurance companies. As market forces have reduced the amount of available capital provided by traditional financial institutions, sponsor demand for funding from alternative sources such as insurance companies is expected to grow.

KBRA currently maintains active ratings on more than 40 subscription facilities, including traditional capital call and hybrid facilities, with credit ratings ranging from BBB to AA- for such facilities. In addition to KBRA, Fitch recently published an exposure draft of their rating criteria for subscription credit facilities and we understand Fitch will start rating subscription facilities soon.

Relevant Factors for Rating a Subscription Credit Facility

If a lender or a facility sponsor seeks a credit rating, several quantitative and qualitative factors impact that assessment.

Quantitative Factors

Credit quality. Facilities that have highly rated investors and high diversification levels will, in turn, have higher credit ratings. High-net-worth individuals or investors with little information will receive lower credit ratings than investors that are publicly rated, have available financial information, have long track records of investment performance, and establish relationships with the sponsor. The presence of unrated investors, however, does not automatically mean the facility will have a lower credit rating. Unrated investors will be classified and given an assumed credit rating. If a rated entity guarantees the unrated investor, the guarantor's credit rating will apply. An unrated investor that is a subsidiary of a rated entity will typically see the rated parent's credit rating assumed with a small reduction. The highest credit rating Fitch will assign to an unrated investor, according to its exposure draft, is BBB-.

Qualitative Factors

Quality of Commitments. A diverse investor pool mitigates potential non-performance of any one investor. The investor documentation also impacts a subscription credit facility's credit rating. Side letter provisions that potentially reduce an investor's obligation or incentive to fund capital calls, as well as provisions that reduce the manager's or lender's ability to enforce capital calls, will reduce that particular investor's underlying credit rating. For instance, a side letter that includes limitations or conditions on the fund's ability to enforce capital calls or remedy capital call defaults, will yield a reduced credit rating for the subscription credit facility.

The quantitative factors are aggregated to produce a total credit rating that is then adjusted for the qualitative factors and asymmetrical risks. The facility undergoes continuing scrutiny, typically in the form of annual reviews, which can adjust the final credit rating over time.

Benefits of a Subscription Credit Facility Credit Rating

In some situations, subscription credit facility lenders and sponsors may want to go through the extra effort of obtaining a credit rating for the facility because of the benefits the credit rating can offer, such as:

Increased marketability. Some nontraditional lenders, such as insurance companies, are limited to investing in rated debt instruments and are subject to capital reserve requirements, which can be lower for rated instruments. By obtaining a credit rating, the facility expands the pool of potential investors, including nontraditional lenders in regulated industries. Recent market developments have included reductions in exposure to subscription credit facilities by some market lenders and exits from the market by other lenders. Rated facilities could counteract some of the impact of these developments by bringing non-traditional lenders to the market.

Next Steps

Lenders and sponsors seeking a credit rating for the subscription credit facility should consider:

When to seek the rating. The sponsor may engage the rating agency after closing the subscription credit facility, though sometimes this will happen before closing with the rating agency attempting to anticipate the final limited partner list. Since this is not a point-in-time rating, the facility's credit rating can change based on new investors, the underperformance of the sponsor, market uncertainties, and other fluctuations.

The use of credit ratings for subscription credit facilities continues to increase not only in Europe, where they have been traditionally used, but also in the United States. A credit rating may improve the facility's marketability and broaden the pool of possible investors for such a facility; however, obtaining a credit rating may not be necessary—or advisable—for all credit facilities. Therefore, facility sponsors should consider the potential benefits, along with the challenges, before undertaking the credit rating process.

