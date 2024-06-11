New Developments Regarding Data Protection And The Do Not Call Registry In Argentina

On May 24, 2024, Resolution No. 126/2024 (hereinafter, "Resolution") issued by the Access to Public Information Agency (hereinafter, "APIA"), was published in the Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic. As stated in its own recital, the main purpose of the Resolution is to "streamline administrative procedures, simplify them and reduce the dispersion of applicable rules, in order to provide a quick and transparent response...".

The National Direction of Data Protection of the APIA carried out a process of survey and review of the complementary regulatory rules of Law No. 25,326 on Data Protection (hereinafter, "Law No. 25,326") and of Law No. 26,951 which created the Do Not Call National Registry (hereinafter, "Law No. 26,951").

Among other issues provided in the Resolution, the following are highlighted:

New classification of infringements to Laws No. 25,326 and 26,951.

New regime for graduation of penalties for infringements to Laws No. 25,326 and 26,951.

Approval of specific procedures related to Law No. 26,951.

The National Direction of Data Protection will manage the registry of infringers of Laws No. 25,326 and 26,951, with certain objectives.

The Resolution became effective on June 1, 2024. To access the complete text of the Resolution and its annexes click on the following link.

