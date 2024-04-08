Discover the Latest Global Cyber Trends, Threats, and Popular Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Techniques to Prepare Your Business Now

Each month, the Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX) team prepares this report to educate executives, cyber professionals, and end users on the latest ransomware and malware threats, threat actor activities, and vulnerabilities impacting organizations across the globe that your company could encounter.

The March 2024 FLASH Wrap-Up Report includes a roundup of critical threats, vulnerabilities, and techniques your team should know in order to start preparing your business today.

Highlights from the March FLASH Wrap-Up Report include:

New Golang Malware Targets Hadoop, Docker, Confluence, and Redis

"AcidPour" Data-Wiping Malware Developed to Target Linux x86 Devices

Russia Behind Leaked Conversation among German Military Officials

The United States' Ongoing Battle Against Chinese Cyber Espionage

Critical Fortinet Vulnerability Leaves 150,000 Devices Vulnerable to Exploitation

