United States:
Episode 494: Regulating Personal Data For National Security (Podcast)
14 March 2024
Steptoe LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Adam Hickey opens this week's episode by covering the
Executive Order and ANPR on data transfer restrictions. Stewart
takes a stab at the riskiest of ventures – predicting Supreme
Court outcomes in cases on social media regulations adopted by
Florida and Texas. Kurt Sanger and Stewart dig into the SEC's
amended complaint against SolarWinds. The panel covers NIST 2.0,
updates to section 702, the potential of federal cyber insurance,
and CISA's role in election security.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States
Why Data Cleanup Fails – Part Two: Buy-In
Alvarez & Marsal
In this series of Insights, we delve into why data cleanup efforts so often fail, despite organizations' desire to get rid of data they no longer need.
Privacy Governance And Artificial Intelligence
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
The United States does not currently have a comprehensive federal privacy law, though multiple states have begun to fill the void in the absence of federal policy.
The California Privacy Rights Act: An Overview
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
The CPRA applies to all California resident consumers, including job applicants and employees, and it also applies to business-to-business transactions. Like other consumers...