Adam Hickey opens this week's episode by covering the Executive Order and ANPR on data transfer restrictions. Stewart takes a stab at the riskiest of ventures – predicting Supreme Court outcomes in cases on social media regulations adopted by Florida and Texas. Kurt Sanger and Stewart dig into the SEC's amended complaint against SolarWinds. The panel covers NIST 2.0, updates to section 702, the potential of federal cyber insurance, and CISA's role in election security.

