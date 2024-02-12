Privacy and data breach class action litigation, as well as artificial intelligence issues, are among the key issues that keep businesses and corporate counsel up at night. There was over $1 billion procured in settlements and jury verdicts over the last year for these types of "bet-the-company" cases. At the ALM Law.com Legalweek 2024 conference in New York City, Duane Morris partner Alex W. Karasik was a panelist at the session "Trends in US Data Privacy Laws and Enforcement." The conference, which had over 6,000 attendees, produced excellent dialogues on how cutting-edge technologies can potentially lead to class action litigation.

