2023 E-Discovery Case Law Year in Review

Winston & Strawn LLP's eDiscovery & Information Governance Practice is pleased to offer insights into the decisions and developments that took place in e-discovery, information governance, and privacy in 2023. We hope that the following summaries and information will continue to aid your understanding of these important and rapidly evolving areas of law, and we look forward to helping you stay abreast of upcoming developments.

As we look back on 2023, we perceive several important themes that we predict will carry forward into and take on even greater significance in 2024: collaboration and short-message format discovery, generative AI, modern attachments, document versions, and continued evolution of European data privacy regimes.