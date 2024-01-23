On January 15, 2024, the European Commission published a report that confirmed that the data protection standards in Andorra, Argentina, Canada, the Faroe Islands, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Israel, Jersey, New Zealand, Switzerland and Uruguay satisfy equivalency to the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Accordingly, the adequacy decisions adopted for these 11 countries and territories remain in place and personal data can continue to flow freely to these jurisdictions.

The European Commission will continue to monitor relevant developments pursuant to the GDPR's requirement of them to periodically review adequacy decisions.

