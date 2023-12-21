ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States

President Biden's AI EO: Key Takeaways For Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP On October 30, 2023, the Biden administration released a far-reaching executive order (EO) on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

State Data Breach Notification Laws Foley & Lardner While most state data breach notification statutes contain similar components, there are important differences, meaning a one-size-fits-all approach to notification will not suffice.

12 Days Of Data Privacy Ankura Consulting Group LLC 2023 was a monumental year for privacy as we saw many U.S. states roll out privacy regulations and regulators cracking down on companies for violations.

California Privacy Protection Agency Proposes Draft Rules For Automated Decision Making, Including Artificial Intelligence K&L Gates Executive Summary: The California Privacy Protection Agency has proposed a new set of draft regulations that aim to regulate the use of artificial intelligence...

Can I Record A Conversation In Oregon? Romano Law As easy as it is to record a conversation today, doing so is not always legal.