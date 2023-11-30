Doug DePeppe, founding member of eosedge Legal spoke to IR Digital's podcast host Jennifer Riggins on our most recent podcast, 'Web 3.0 And The Transition From Data Privacy to Data Property'.

Doug and Jennifer explore the emergence of Web 3.0 and how personal online data is about to see a rapid change. Doug talks about how people can protect their identity and personal brand, as threats online become ever greater.

Mr. DePeppe, a former advisor to the White House 60-Day Cyberspace Policy Review, has fashioned a niche practice as a cyber-risk attorney and consultant, as well as possessing diverse expertise across multiple cyberspace verticals. He helps businesses design and implement commercially reasonable security practices to mitigate the growing liability exposure from cybersecurity threats.

View Doug's profile here:https://irglobal.com/advisor/douglas-m-depeppe/

For more information on how Doug DePeppe can assist you on any of the matters raised in this podcast, please contact him directly via: doug@eosedgelegal.com or on LinkedIn, or by visiting the eosedge Legal website - https://eosedgelegal.com/ Happy listening and stay tuned for more IR Digital podcasts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.