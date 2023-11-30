The International Advertising Association just released the latest video in its "Privacy Download" series.

In the video, Caroline Bouvier, a partner at Bernard-Hertz-Bejot in Paris, discusses the EU-US data privacy framework. Bernard-Hertz-Bejot is the French member of the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance.

The video is the 10th episode of IAA's "Privacy Download" series. Previous episodes have discussed privacy developments in a variety of jurisdictions around the world, including China, the United Kingdom, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and others.

