The International Advertising Association just released the latest video in its "Privacy Download" series.

In the video, Caroline Bouvier, a partner at Bernard-Hertz-Bejot in Paris, discusses the EU-US data privacy framework. Bernard-Hertz-Bejot is the French member of the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance.

The video is the 10th episode of IAA's "Privacy Download" series. Previous episodes have discussed privacy developments in a variety of jurisdictions around the world, including China, the United Kingdom, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and others.

1396228a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.