Worldwide:
IAA's "Privacy Download" On The EU-US Data Privacy Framework
30 November 2023
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
The International Advertising
Association just released the latest video in its "Privacy Download"
series.
In the video, Caroline Bouvier, a partner at
Bernard-Hertz-Bejot in Paris, discusses the EU-US data privacy
framework. Bernard-Hertz-Bejot is the French member of the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance.
The video is the 10th episode of IAA's "Privacy Download" series.
Previous episodes have discussed privacy developments in a variety
of jurisdictions around the world, including China, the United
Kingdom, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, the United States,
and others.
