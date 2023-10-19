Fines September 2023
Top 3 Most Active Regulators by Volume of Fines
1. Agencia Española de Protección de Datos (Spain)
2. Croatian Personal Data Protection Agency (Croatia)
3. Autoritatea Naţională de Supraveghere a Prelucrării Datelor cu Caracter Persona (Romania)
Fines September 2023
Top 3 Most Active Regulators by Value of Fines
1. Data Protection Commission (Ireland)
2. The Information Commissioners Office (UK)
3. Agencia Española de Protección de Datos (Spain)
Fines YTD September 2023
Top 3 Most Active Regulators by Volume of Fines
1. Agencia Española de Protección de Datos (Spain)
2. Garante per la protezione dei dati personali (Italy)
3. Autoritatea Naţională de Supraveghere a Prelucrării Datelor cu Caracter Personal (Romania)
Fines YTD September 2023
Top 3 Most Active Regulators by Value of Fines
1. Data Protection Commission (Ireland)
2. Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés – CNIL (France)
3. The Information Commissioners Office (UK)
Top Fine
- The Irish Data Protection Commissioner ("DPC") sanctioned a social media platform for insufficient protection of child users.
- In particular, the DPC found that the social platform's privacy settings, age verification process and transparency measures relating to child users were not aligned with GDPR.
- The DPC thus issued:
- A reprimand;
- An order requiring to bring the processing into compliance within three months; and
- An administrative fine of €345 million.
Key Takeaways
- European Data Protection Authorities remain very stringent regarding failure to implement technical and organizational measures and resulting personal data breaches.
- Despite the existence of GDPR violations, the Belgian Data Protection Authority dismissed a complaint on the grounds that the breaches did not result in a major social and/or personal impact; hence the resources required to investigate the complaint would be disproportionate.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.