On October 5, 2023, Seyfarth offered a Masterclass, hosted by Lexology, which was designed to familiarize in-house counsel and privacy professionals, in and out of Washington state, with the My Health My Data Act legislation. Portions of the Act are already in effect and go into further effect on March 31, 2024.
We explored its obligations and its wide reach, specifically addressing how to identify: (1) who must comply; (2) who gets new rights and protections; and (3) what data is covered, since all of these are more wide-reaching than it may appear to the casual observer of state privacy legislation.
This session also uncovered significant "sleeper" compliance obligations and provided practical insight and actionable steps to use when guiding business teams.
You can access the video recording here, or click here to download the presentation slides.
