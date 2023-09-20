ARTICLE

GDPR Enforcement Trends provides a monthly summary on enforcement action taken by data protection authorities within the UK and EU under the General Data Protection Regulation. We provide key takeaways from the previous month's developments and identify the EU's most active regulators.

In this edition we provide key takeaways from July and August developments and identify the EU's most active regulators.

Click below to download a PDF version of the tracker.

