ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Data privacy case law and legislation is constantly updated in the United Kingdom and European Union to address key issues. In order to track the latest developments, we have set out a brief overview of case law updates, legislation, guidance and news.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Worldwide

State Data Breach Notification Laws Foley & Lardner While most state data breach notification statutes contain similar components, there are important differences, meaning a one-size-fits-all approach to notification will not suffice.

AI Regulation In The U.S.: What's Coming, And What Companies Need To Do In 2023 Alston & Bird LLP Belgium Artificial intelligence (AI) is expanding into more industries (often in surprising ways) and has inevitably caught the attention of federal and state regulators.

Practical Privacy: Lessons From The Front Lines Kelley Drye & Warren LLP This post shares some of the tips that emerged from these sessions.

The Comprehensive Privacy Law Deluge: Record-Keeping And Related Requirements Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton It's been a busy summer for US state privacy laws, and companies now need to keep track of a growing list of requirements from these laws.

Data Security And IP Protection: Lessons From Meta Dennemeyer Group British mathematician Clive Humby shared a glimpse of things to come when he said in 2006: "Data is the new oil. It's valuable, but if unrefined, it cannot really be used.