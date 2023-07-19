Anjali Das (Partner-Chicago, IL), in the third article in a series published by Westlaw and Reuters Legal News, provides an in-depth exposition of the state of laws vital to the security of private information under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) and responds to questions regarding insurance coverage for BIPA claims. In light of concerns over the potentially astronomical damages that may be available under the law, Anjali advises companies to pay close attention to their insurance coverage and be aware of policy provisions that have been interpreted to limit or exclude coverage for BIPA claims.

Read the Article.

