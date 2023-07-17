Welcome to Holland & Knight's monthly data privacy and security news update that includes the latest in policy, regulatory updates and other significant developments. If you see anything in this report that you would like additional information on, please reach out to authors or members of Holland & Knight's Data Strategy, Security & Privacy Team.

Legislative Updates

State Privacy Laws Take Effect; Impact on Federal Standard

Data Brokers

Artificial Intelligence

Senators Send Letter to Twitter Over Allegations of Privacy Violations

Legislators Seek to Protect Americans' Data from Unfriendly Nations

Legislators Introduce DELETE Act

Senators Send Letter to Amazon Over Clinical Health Data

Castor, Dingell Lead Letters to Social Media Platforms Requesting Information About Protections for Children

Executive and Departmental Updates

Update on the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework

FCC Launches Privacy and Data Protection Task Force

CFPB Releases Report on Chatbots in Consumer Finance

FTC Will Require Microsoft to Pay $20M Over Illegally Collected Personal Information from Children

Contractors: Direct Employees to Remove TikTok from Personal Cell Phones, Other Devices

