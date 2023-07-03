Anjali Das (Partner-Chicago, IL), a recognized authority on the key factors of cyber-defense and co-chair of Wilson Elser's Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Practice, has authored a three-part series on BIPA and other biometric laws, the first of which appeared in Reuters Legal News on June 22, 2023. Part one, "Beware of BIPA and Other Biometric Laws – An Overview," offers insights and exposition of the state of laws vital to the security of private information under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.

Read the Article.

